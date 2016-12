Planning an experience as a gift this holiday? Here are a couple to keep in mind.

A Christmas Carol is only at Herberger Theater until December 24, 2016. Receive $5 off the original price of the seat using the code: TINYTIM

Thinking beyond Christmas and onto the New Year's Eve celebration? On Living Social, you can save up to $41 to the Phoenix Symphony's New Year's Eve Celebration. Here are some of the offers off that site:

Choose from the following offers:

• Starting at $16.50 (up to $33 value) for a price C ticket

• Starting at $22.50 (up to $45 value) for a price B ticket

• Starting at $29.50 (up to $59 value) for a price A ticket

• Starting at $35.50 (up to $71 value) for a dress circle ticket

• Starting at $41.50 (up to $83 value) for a prime dress circle ticket

Big shows, and big savings!