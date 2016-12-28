Deals at Sale Sumo: Stay warm this winter with heater deal

Sale Sumo has a new location and they are celebrating with a Smart Shopper Deal of the Day -- well in this case, Deal of the Week.

If you haven’t heard of Sales Sumo, they are definitely worth checking out… especially if you need tools or things to do a little remodeling around your home.

We did a little shopping and found the deals to be 30 to 70 percent off retail; the more you buy, the more of a discount they offer.

They have everything from tools, to camping gear, and homeowner supplies, including vacuums cleaners, A/C units and small refrigerators.

They use the Red Laser app to price their items. The app pulls up retail prices so you know what the product is going for and they take the discount off of that price.

Smart Shoppers, you will get an even better deal.

Mention Smart Shopper anytime this week, from Dec. 26 through Dec. 30, and get a Pelonis Electric oil-filled radiator for $19.99. We found the same model at a local home improvement store for $59.99, so this is an awesome deal and the timing is perfect with it being so chilly!

IF YOU GO:

Sale Sumo

221 N 48th Ave., (Van Buren and 48th Ave)

602-332-8056