It's that time of year...not just Christmas time, but Christmas CLEARANCE time!

On DealNews.com, Home Depot and Lowe's are offering big deals on Christmas items.

Home Depot is offering 60% off various types of Christmas trees. All orders receive free shipping. Act quickly though because the deal ends today!

Lowe's gives up to 75% off items like Christmas trees, lights, inflatable characters and other decorations. Shipping begins at $5.99 or spend the minimum of $49 to get free shipping.

Portable North Pole is offering a personalized video message from Santa for free, in addition to pop-up discounts of 50% off their video pass. Some videos cost $9.99, and they donate 5% of web purchases to children hospitals around the world. There are several free options to choose from.