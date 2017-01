AHWATUKEE, AZ - How does family fun with a side of free ice cream for the kids sound?

Every third Tuesday of the month Chick-Fil-A Ahwatukee has its family fun night. This week they're getting into the playoff craze. Wear your favorite football jersey and you can enter to win a stuffed cow.

Kids get free Chick-Fil-A 'Icedream', other prizes include mini footballs, sunglasses, and free food coupons!

All the fun is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ahwatukee Foothills location only.

IF YOU GO: 5035 E. Ray Rd. Phoenix