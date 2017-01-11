Cartel Coffee Lab free coffee: Score grand opening freebie!

Chelsey Davis
5:17 PM, Jan 10, 2017
5:17 PM, Jan 10, 2017
Cartel is celebrating its reopening at its downtown location, so make sure to snag a free cup of joe!

Cartel Coffee Lab is celebrating their grand reopening this week, and it means a freebie for coffee lovers!

Register your email address with them at the new location on the northeast corner of 1st Street and Washington in downtown Phoenix, and in return, you'll get a FREE large hot drip coffee or chilled brew.

Friday, January 13, they'll also enter everyone in a raffle to win a $50 gift card to the location; an indoor store with bench seating in a hallway and a conference room.

In need of a buzz-on-the-go? They also have a walk-up window that will eventually be open for customers to order from while walking around downtown.

 

