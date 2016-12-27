Buy now, save money later! Four ways to maximize post-holiday shopping

Think your shopping is over for the year? You may want to think again. According to Kyle James from Rather Be Shopping , the week after Christmas is notorious for great deals. "It’s a time when stores start to have the 'clear it out' mentality and start slashing prices left and right," James said.

On his blog , James found several ways you can save big money right now. Here are four of them. For the rest, you can check out his website

1. Gifts for 2017

You know there will be more presents to buy. Mother's Day, Father's Day, upcoming weddings, upcoming births, teacher's gifts. What will you be buying in the upcoming year? "Post Christmas deals can often be found on jewelry, home decor, tools, and personalized gift ideas making it a great time to buy (and store) gifts at a big discount," James said.

2. Clothes and shoes

Some clothing retailers have huge sales this time of year. The Children's Place , for example, has 50 to 60 percent off clearance items. Why wait until summer for school clothes shopping? Get a head start while the prices are low.

3. Wrapping Paper Deals

Yes, you already know the price of Christmas wrapping paper is cut by half or more. But, think outside of the box. Look for wrapping paper that doesn't necessarily look "Christmas-y" that you can use year round.

4. Furniture

This is probably one of your biggest home purchases. Furniture stores are known for offering big discounts after Christmas through mid-January. "Look for big discounts from stores like Crate & Barrel, Target, Cost Plus, and Sears," said James.