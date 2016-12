Gift cards are a popular gift, but why not get a little something for yourself while you're shopping?

There are dozens of businesses offering freebies just for buying gift cards including Applebee's; Buy $50 in gift cards and get a $10 gift card for free and you can use it that same day.

PF Chang's also has a deal too...Buy $100 in gift cards and get a $20 gift card for free.

You can't use that free card until January first.

California Pizza Kitchen has that same deal.

If you'd prefer delivery Papa John's is giving you a coupon for a free one-topping pizza if you buy $25 in gift cards.

And Jamba Juice is giving you a free small smoothie or juice for buying $25 in gift cards.

We found a list of even more gift card freebies on dealnews.com. So look for your favorite retailers before you spend your cash.