Before you make your grocery list you'll want to know which store will save you the most.

Our Smart Shopper team got the ads early and did the hard work for you!

Albertsons has breakfast covered.

They have Quaker cereal, instant oatmeal, oats and chewy granola bars on sale for 99 cents each.

You'll have to buy five to get that deal but it's a great deal... Half off their regular price.

Finish the meal with strawberries.

Get a 16 ounce container for 88 cents... Their regular cost is $3!

Fry's Food also has fruit deals; grapes are 88 cents per pound and a 16 ounce container of blueberries will cost you 99 cents.

Bashas has a six ounce package of blackberries on sale for 77 cents and get four cucumbers, or red, green, gold, or orange bell peppers for a dollar.

One bell pepper is usually a dollar... So another great deal!

And three is the magic number at Food City on Wednesday only because they have pineapples, bananas, Mexican papaya and jalapeno peppers on sale.... Three pounds for 99 cents. Again, this is for Wednesday ONLY.

At Safeway you can get a five pound bag of russet potatoes for 87 cents.

Compare that to their regular cost of $3.

Plus you can get four packs of Coca Cola, Pepsi or 7UP for $8.88.

You have to buy all four to get that deal.

