PHOENIX - Calling all chefs and wannabe cooks!

Bashas' wants your creative recipes to show how to stretch your dollar, and you'll win a $500 gift card back to the grocery store, and a free rotisserie chicken once a month for all of 2017!

Many of you might feel like you indulged a little too much over the holidays, and Bashas' understands that delicious and nutritious foods don't have to break the bank.

For $6.99 (smaller size) and $8.99 (larger size), you can make ONE rotisserie chicken turn into THREE different meals. What are those three different meals? That's for you to decide, and that's where this competition comes into play!

Bashas' is holding what they're calling the Rotisserie #ChickenChallenge. They want you to submit three original recipes that are easy to make from a Bashas' rotisserie chicken.

Submissions will be accepted through Sunday, January 22nd, and the winner will be announced Friday, January 27th.

A special panel will be judging the recipes, including Johnny Basha, Bashas' Deli Department Director Mona Gonzales and Bashas' public relations team. The winner will be selected based on recipe creativity, originality, along with how easy the recipes are to make.

Again, the winning recipe will receive a $500 Bashas' gift card, and receive one free rotisserie chicken per month during all of 2017. The winner will also be featured on Bashas' social media channels using #ChickenChallenge.