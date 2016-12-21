Bacon, fruit and drinks on sale this week at grocery stores

Are you ready for your holiday meals?

Our Smart Shopper team has you covered with the top deals at valley grocery stores.

Bashas has you covered for breakfast. Farmer John Bacon is on sale, two for $5, plus they have a $2 off coupon in their ad. That brings the price down even more, two for $3.

Bashas also has blueberries on sale, a six ounce container for 97 cents. At Fry’s Food, get a six ounce container of blackberries for 88 cents.

And you can't forget snacks. Get Lays potato chips for $1.44 when you buy two. You won't get the deal if you only buy one, you'll pay $2.49.

Food City has cans of Libby's vegetables on sale, two for 98 cents. And if you shop there on Friday or Saturday you can get six small avocados for 96 cents.

Albertsons is having a four day sale Wednesday through Saturday. Get a ten pound bag of Russet potatoes for 97 cents! They also have cans of Coke, Pepsi and 7UP on sale, four for $8.88.

And we can't forget dessert! Pay $1.97 for Breyers and Ben and Jerry's ice cream, Klondike, Popsicle or Magnum novelties. Safeway has that same deal but you have more time to buy it. It's good Wednesday through Tuesday.

And while you're at Safeway grab a three pound bag of clementines for $2.67 each.

