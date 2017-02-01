Arizona Humane Society Thrift Store celebrating grand opening with half-off!

Angie Koehle
5:01 PM, Jan 31, 2017
5:07 PM, Jan 31, 2017
mesa | southeast valley

On February 1, the Arizona Humane Society Thrift Store is holding its grand opening near Alma School Rd. and Southern Ave. in Mesa. To celebrate, almost everything in the shop is half off the already reduced prices!

How would you like a discount on already discounted items?  
 
On Wed. Feb 1, the Arizona Humane Society Thrift Store is holding its grand opening at its new location near Alma School Rd. and Southern Ave. in Mesa!  To celebrate, almost everything in the shop is half off the already reduced prices!  That means name brand clothing for $1.50!  Furniture is a tiny fraction of the cost of new!
 
The thrift shop has everything from electronics to clothing to jewelry and because its a non-profit, there's no tax. The deal is also valid on Saturday.  
 
People can also donate new or gently-used merchandise daily during business hours (minimum two bags/boxes of clothes/items, pickup available throughout most Valley locations). Items must be in working, reasonable condition. To schedule a pick up, call 602.997.7585 ext. 2035.
 
The best incentive?  All of the proceeds help the animals!  
 
The shop is open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
 
IF YOU GO: 1110 West Southern Avenue Suite #20 Mesa

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ