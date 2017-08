AVONDALE, AZ -

For only eight hours on Tuesday, take advantage of great savings for the Can-Am 500 NASCAR Semi-Final Weekend, November 10-12, 2017!

Honor Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s final West Coast race of the season at your favorite track, ZOOMTOWN, U.S.A.® Phoenix Raceway by acting the way he races... FAST!

ONLY from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, go online or call to book the following packages:

Want to collect all three commemorative Can-Am 500 NASCAR Semi-Final Weekend tickets? For $88 (Save $67) , you will receive:

One (1) Lower Bryan (Rows 5-14) ticket for the Can-Am 500

One (1) Upper Bryan (Rows 15-31) ticket for the Ticket Galaxy 200

One (1) Upper Bryan (Rows 15-31) ticket for the Lucas Oil 150

Or, enjoy an all-inclusive Sunday at the track with the Race N ROLL-BAR Package for $188 (Save $96) : In this package you’ll get:

One (1) Upper Foyt Grandstand ticket for the Can-Am 500 (Rows 21-41)

One (1) Budweiser ROLL-BAR Club Pass, which includes:

Pre-Race Pit Access

Catered meals and drink vouchers

Premium Parking Pass, driver appearances and more!

All offers are available Tuesday, August 8, expiring at 4:00 p.m. PDT. Claim your package by purchasing online or by calling a Phoenix Raceway Representative at 866-408-RACE (7223).