Jersey Mike’s has a promo code for 50% off your first order and 25% off your future orders through February 17, 2017.

Why? Because the company is trying to encourage customers to order online so giving you a discount makes it worthwhile…you save time and money!

So here’s how to get your discount:

Create an account and order with code “50FIRST” and you’ll get 50% off your first order!

After you redeem this code, you’ll automatically get 25% off every order through the duration of the promotion!

If you’ve already used Jersey Mike’s online ordering in the past, the code "25NEXT" can still save you 25% through February 17th.

So now you don't have to feel guilty for eating out but don't let it be an excuse to eat out too much. Remember, everything in moderation.