Many items are projected to drop in price this coming year, and hopefully balance out some of the items predicted to increase in price.

DealNews.com has the full breakdown. Here's the snapshot of listed items:

MacBooks (possibly iPad Pros)

4K TVs

Avocados

Whole Foods groceries

Basic economy seats at major airlines

Flights

Global travel

Buying, leasing some car models

Electric and hybrid cars

Read the full explanation of each category here.