Surprise police looking for suspect who tried to break into an ATM

SURPRISE, AZ - Police are looking for a man wanted for trying to break into an ATM outside of a bank last month.

A release from the Surprise Police Department says the ATM's camera recorded a suspect trying to break into the machine at a Bank of America branch near Bell Road and Grand Avenue around 7 p.m. on November 11.

As part of the break-in, the machine was damaged.

The suspect is described as a bald white male with a light-colored goatee. He was last seen wearing a black polo-style shirt and jean pants.

Authorities also believe the suspect drove away in a black Toyota FJ with a white top and possible aftermarket wheels.

The suspect did not get any money out of the machine, according to a police spokesperson.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or location is asked to call the Surprise Police Department.