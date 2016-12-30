Surprise police looking for suspect who tried to break into an ATM

Max Walker
5:04 PM, Dec 29, 2016
10:28 PM, Dec 29, 2016
surprise | west valley

Officers said the incident happened in November at a bank near Bell Road and Grand Avenue.

KNXV
Surprise Police Department
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SURPRISE, AZ - Police are looking for a man wanted for trying to break into an ATM outside of a bank last month. 

A release from the Surprise Police Department says the ATM's camera recorded a suspect trying to break into the machine at a Bank of America branch near Bell Road and Grand Avenue around 7 p.m. on November 11.

As part of the break-in, the machine was damaged.

The suspect is described as a bald white male with a light-colored goatee. He was last seen wearing a black polo-style shirt and jean pants. 

Authorities also believe the suspect drove away in a black Toyota FJ with a white top and possible aftermarket wheels.

The suspect did not get any money out of the machine, according to a police spokesperson.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or location is asked to call the Surprise Police Department.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top