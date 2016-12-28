Community comes together after Sun City Temple hate crime

abc15.com staff
The rabbi is calling it a “hate crime.”

A menorah and memoral was damaged on Saturday night in Sun City.

SUN CITY, AZ - The community is coming together after an apparent hate crime at a Valley temple.

A menorah structure was recently damaged outside the temple in Sun City.

The Arizona chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said it appears a truck backed into the structure. It also appears that a one or two people tried to take down the temple’s menorah.

"We stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters, and hope to see those responsible for this crime brought to justice," said Imraan Siddiqi, CAIR-AZ's Executive Director.  "This apparent hate crime is particularly disturbing because it took place as the Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah."

A candlelight service was held at the temple on Tuesday night.

A rabbi told ABC15 it will cost $7,000 to repair the menorah.

