Police: 14-year-old student arrested for making threats against Peoria High School

PEORIA, AZ - Authorities say a student has been arrested for making threats on social media against the high school she attends.

Police say officers were alerted to the threats around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Investigators determined the threats were credible due to the number of statements made regarding the action, according of Officer Brandon Sheffert.

The Peoria Unified School District administrators were notified and told that the suspect, a 14-year-old freshman at Peoria High School, would not be on campus Monday.

The student was booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Facility on several charges, including threats, unlawful use of an electronic communication device to threaten and interfering with an educational institution by making a threat to harm others.

Additional charges are possible, according to a release from the Peoria Police Department.