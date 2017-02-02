Peoria students get hands-on look at careers, college credits through MET program

PEORIA - Students in Peoria are getting a hands-on look at different careers in the Medical, Engineering and Technology program in their district.

The MET program started last year but it really started picking up steam this year. Interested students from all Peoria high schools have to apply for the program. If they are accepted, they choose their area of focus.

Haley Smith is a senior at Cactus High School and came to Peoria High School to tour the medical program.

"I came here to tour it and it looked really interesting," said Smith. "They have a full clinic and they said we would be learning clinical exams. I thought, 'Wow, I get to do this in high school?'"

The medical program partners with Grand Canyon University. Many of the students will graduate high school with 16 college credits.

The engineering students design and create products and look at what it takes to bring them to the marketplace.

The technology students are learning all about cyber security, which experts say is already the big line for defense in the country.

The students from various Peoria high schools spend three hours at Peoria High School each day for the program.