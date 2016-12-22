PEORIA, AZ - The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in two kidnappings that may be related.

Police say the first incident occurred on Sept. 21 near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Happy Valley Trail.

The report indicates that a woman was walking to her vehicle around 9:40 p.m. when she was approached by a man and threatened with a handgun. The man then forced her into her own vehicle and drove away with her.

The suspect then instructed the woman to drive to multiple ATMs to withdraw money before telling her to drop him off in a residential neighborhood.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, near 75th Avenue and Cactus Road, a man was approached at gunpoint while using an ATM. Police said the victim was forced into his own car by the suspect and was instructed to drive to different ATMs to withdraw money.

The victim was then instructed to drive to a location in the east Valley and exit his vehicle, which is when the suspect then stole the victim’s vehicle.

In both cases, police said, the victims describe the suspect as being a Hispanic or Native American male, around 25 to 35 years old, 5 foot 9 inches in height with a medium build, short dark hair, and facial hair of some type. Both victims also told police that the suspect was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information on either of these cases are encouraged to call Peoria police or can leave an anonymous tip with Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.