Burglars steal puppy during Peoria home break-in

PEORIA, AZ - A 3-month-old Yorkie-Poo named Bowie is no longer with his loving owner after burglars kicked in the home's front door and stole him.

"I call the police, and I'm talking to them, and I'm like, 'Somebody broke into my house. They kicked down our door. There's two footprints on the door--like you can see distinctly,'" said Tiffany Sanchez, Bowie's owner.

His kennel was left empty and his favorite toys left behind. The burglars ransacked everything.

"All the cabinets, all the drawers were open, all the doors were open," Sanchez said. But the burglars didn't take TVs or laptops, making off with only the irreplaceable.

"I just kept screaming, 'Bowie, Bowie.' I can't find my dog. I'm scared. I don't know if somebody hurt him here, so I'm trying to look for my dog's body," a heartbroken Sanchez said.

Now, she's hoping someone may know something, or spot Bowie if the puppy 'nappers try to sell him online.

"They could've taken everything from me, but him," Sanchez said.

She's also concerned for his safety.

“He’s still getting his puppy shots. He’s not even safe to go on walks yet. He’s not safe to go to the dog park yet," Sanchez said.

Sanchez says the burglary happened Monday sometime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the area of 95th and Peoria avenues in Peoria.

Sanchez has set up a donation page to raise money for a reward to bring Bowie home