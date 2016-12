LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is continuing their search for two home invasion suspects in Litchfield Park.

Deputies were called to a home on Dec. 12 after two people wearing dark, hooded jackets and black pants, forced their way into a home and threatened an 18-year-old woman with a gun.

It's believed that the men entered through the garage because the door wasn't fully secured, deputies said.

According to an MCSO spokesperson, the suspects allegedly took multiple items from inside, including an AK-47 rifle. They also pointed a gun at the woman and instructed her not to "not say anything."

The pair then left on-foot towards Litchfield and Camelback roads.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspects' whereabouts is urged to call Detective R. Arboleda at 602-876-1011.