LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ - Rural Metro Fire Department responded to the Wildlife World Zoo Thursday morning after reports of a structure fire.

Officials said a small electrical fire started in the otter building at the zoo. Rural Metro believes the fire spread to an overhead wood structure.

According to Rural Metro, zoo employees tried to put out the fire before trying to get the animals out. Employees were able to remove three otters and three turtles and bring them to safety.

In the process of removing the animals, six zoo employees received minor smoke inhalation. Everyone was treated on the scene and none of the injuries were serious enough to be transported.