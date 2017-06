GOODYEAR, AZ - A pilot did not suffer any injuries after a small experimental plane crashed at the Goodyear Airport Sunday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft, an experimental P51, crashed short of the runway during landing.

Small plane at Phx/Gdy Airport went down this morning.Pilot not injuried. pic.twitter.com/qQ2Wy9YuMa — Goodyear Fire Dept. (@GdyFirePIO) June 4, 2017

The pilot was the only person on board, according to the FAA.

