Woman pleads guilty to first-degree murder after 2014 drowning death of Goodyear toddler

GOODYEAR, AZ - A Goodyear mother pled guilty to first-degree murder in court on Tuesday after her toddler's 2014 death.

Phoeteama Neal, who was 28 years old at the time, attempted to drown her 20-month-old daughter on August 18, 2014. After the incident, Goodyear police said the child was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. She later passed away.

According to a 911 call transcript from the incident, Neal reportedly told dispatchers that she drowned the baby.

Soon before the incident, Neal learned that custody of the child would be relinquished to the father. Neal was an active duty Airman at Luke Air Force Base at the time.

Neal's sentencing date is set for April 28, 2017.