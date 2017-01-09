VIDEO: Glendale man warning community after package stolen from front door

GLENDALE, AZ - The holiday season is over, but package thieves are continuing to target Valley doorsteps.

A man was recently caught on a home security camera stealing an Amazon package from Jonathon Pfantz's front door near 67th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. He became suspicious after his wife told him a gift she ordered for his birthday never showed up.

"After we found the one where the Amazon person had delivered the package. Then we were sequentially going through the rest of our motion detection and we saw someone come up and snag it right from the front," he said.

Now, Pfantz is trying to get warn other neighbors in his area as a precaution.

"Luckily, Amazon is graciously replacing the package for us at no cost, but we also want people to be aware that this is happening," he said.

Anyone with information about this incident, or believes they've been targeted themselves, is urged to call police.