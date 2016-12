GLENDALE, AZ - A real-life Christmas Grinch has been caught on camera prowling around a Glendale condo complex.

Surveillance video shows a man punching in a glass door and helping himself to presents under a Christmas tree.

"I got home and I saw the window broken here," said Chris Czerepak, who is one of the victims.

Czerepak said that was the first sign of trouble he had.

His surveillance cameras tell the rest of the story.

Several of them catch the Grinch piling up the pilfered gifts.

The Christmas crook also made his way through the entire condo.

"I walked into my room, and I saw all the drawers open, everything, every cabinet, stuff dumped out, the stuff in my closet all over the place," explained Czerepak.

Pictures reveal Czerepak's room was ransacked.

But then, the crook stumbled upon something else.

"I was really like in a deep sleep, I am thankful that nothing major happened, but like it's a really uncomfortable feeling," said Luzana Flores.

Flores is roommates with Czerepak. She was in her bed when crook likely peaked in her room.

Flores and Czerepak think the crook got spooked and took off, leaving most of the items behind.

"I've never had anything like this happen before, so I now see why people say 'I was violated,'" said Czerepak.

He noticed some things on the video which makes him believe the crook has done this before.

The video reveals the crook used a "window punch" to break in.

Secondly, the suspect used his sleeve to conceal his fingerprints.

And third, it seemed like the crook had a plan.

Glendale police have the video and were able to lift some fingerprints.

Czerepak says the suspect is likely in his 40s and has a bandaged left hand and a gold ring on his right middle finger.

If you have any information about this crime, call the Glendale Police Department.