GLENDALE, AZ - Police are investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead at a vacant West Valley home Thursday night.

Glendale Police Sgt. Scott Waite said officers responded to the home near 71st and Maryland avenues around 6:30 p.m., where they found the man dead.

Suspicious circumstances and evidence at the scene prompted officers to call in detectives, who are treating the death as a possible homicide, Waite said.

Further details have not yet been released.