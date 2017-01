GLENDALE, AZ - Officials announced on Tuesday morning they arrested a suspect wanted for stabbing a man in Glendale.

Glendale police said Jonathan Hossack was arrested for stabbing a man near 43rd Avenue and Glendale on Sunday night.

According to police, the victim was pumping gas when Hossack approached and stabbed him.

The victim was stabbed twice and was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.