GLENDALE, AZ - Firefighters from the Glendale Fire Department are on scene of an out of control barbecue fire that spread into a home.

Glendale fire said the fire happened near 67th Avenue and Bell Road Sunday morning.

Working fire at 6700 W Schmidt is out of control bbq grill that extended into the home. — Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) June 4, 2017

It's unclear how much damage the home suffered or if anyone was injured.

