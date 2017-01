GLENDALE, AZ - Officials have identified the officer and the suspect from an officer-involved shooting in Glendale on Friday.

Glendale police said on January 20, at 8:55 a.m., Officer Anthony Cano was working near 61st Avenue and Glendale when he saw a suspicious vehicle that appeared to be involved in a crash.

When Officer Cano approached the vehicle, he discovered a man laying down inside. The occupant was later identified as 29-year-old Abel Rodriguez.

According to police, Rodriguez showed a gun and fired shots at Officer Cano. The officer was not hit, but did return fire and struck Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Once the suspect is released from the hospital, he will face appropriate felony charges.