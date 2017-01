GLENDALE, AZ - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Glendale Friday morning.

Please avoid the area 61st Ave and Glendale Ave. Officer involved shooting. PIO headed to scene. Media staging location TBD — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) January 20, 2017

Glendale police arrived to a home near 59th Avenue and Glendale after 9 a.m.

An officer approached a red vehicle parked in the front that appeared to have damage when the driver in the vehicle showed a handgun.

Police say the suspect fired six shots at the officer for no apparent reason when the officer took cover and returned fire.

Glendale PD says suspect fired 6 shots at officer for no apparent reason. Officer retreated, returned fire. Suspect in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/FgCrEphIUM — Justin Pazera (@justinpazera) January 20, 2017

According to Glendale police, the officer involved is okay and the suspect has been transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Update: Officer is okay. 1 male suspect transported to local valley hospital, unk level of injuries at this time. No outstanding suspect — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) January 20, 2017

The suspect is identified as a 29-year-old Hispanic male. No other suspects are known.

This story is developing, stay with ABC15 for the latest.