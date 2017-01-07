Glendale police: Man dies, woman injured in motorcycle crash

GLENDALE, AZ - Police are investigating a deadly accident near 51st Avenue and Cactus Road.

According to the Glendale Police Department, a motorcycle crashed into a parked car on a residential street in that area around 8 p.m.

Two people, a man and a woman, were riding on the motorcycle when it crashed. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the man died at the scene.

Neither individuals were wearing helmets.

Police believe speed could have played a factor in the collision, though officials said the investigation into what happened had just begun. No determination about possible impairment has been made, according to a police spokeswoman.

