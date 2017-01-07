Glendale police: Man dies, woman injured in motorcycle crash

Vivian Padilla
8:47 PM, Jan 6, 2017
5 hours ago
glendale | west valley

Police are investigating a deadly accident near 51st Avenue and Cactus Road.

KNXV
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GLENDALE, AZ - Police are investigating a deadly accident near 51st Avenue and Cactus Road. 

According to the Glendale Police Department, a motorcycle crashed into a parked car on a residential street in that area around 8 p.m.

Two people, a man and a woman, were riding on the motorcycle when it crashed. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the man died at the scene. 

Neither individuals were wearing helmets. 

Police believe speed could have played a factor in the collision, though officials said the investigation into what happened had just begun. No determination about possible impairment has been made, according to a police spokeswoman.

Stay with ABC15 for updates. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ