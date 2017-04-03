Glendale police: Armed robbery suspects detained, one has gunshot wound

GLENDALE, AZ - Authorities say at least two people have been detained in connection with an armed robbery, one of whom has a gunshot wound.

Police responded to the area of 67th and Glendale avenues on Monday afternoon for a report of an armed robbery where a vehicle was stolen.

Authorities said the suspects were tracked to an address just a few blocks away. One of those detained has a non-life threatening gunshot wound to a lower extremity. A Glendale police spokesman said the injury was not caused by law enforcement and did not immediately know how it happened.

Investigators were working to determine if those detained were involved in the robbery, according to Sgt. Scott Waite.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with ABC15, abc15.com and ABC15 Mobile for updates.