GLENDALE, AZ - Glendale firefighters had a hard time rescuing a man after his home went up in flames on Wednesday night.

Officials say the house appeared to be a hoarder home, which caused difficulties for firefighters to access the property while fighting the flames.

The Glendale Fire Department said a 56-year-old man was inside a home near 67th and Orangewood avenues at the time of the fire. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Firefighters said flames were coming out of the windows and doors, but the fire was taken under control.

The Glendale Police Department is working with Glendale fire to investigate the cause.

