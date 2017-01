GLENDALE, AZ - Firefighters say a Christmas tree likely helped a fire spread through much of a Glendale home on Friday night.

Crews responded to a home near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 8 p.m.

Firefighters say a family of four was able to get out safely after the fire ignited in the rear of the home. One of their two dogs also got out okay, but the other died, officials said.

The house was badly damaged, and the family will be displaced.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with ABC15, abc15.com and ABC15 Mobile for updates.

Stay connected: