Glendale entertainment district celebrating New Year's Eve with parties, live entertainment

GLENDALE, AZ - As 2016 comes to an end, the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale is in full swing with an end of the year celebration.

The shopping plaza offers a little something for everyone — including kids, bar goers and Fiesta Bowl fans.

Welcome in 2017 on the ice skating rink which wraps up Jan. 8. Kids (6 years old and younger) seniors, military and students can enjoy the rink for just $10. Kids (7 years old and up) and adults will pay a cover of $13 for a two-hour session.

Even better, the district is extending it's rink hours on New Year's Eve. Its hours will be from 3 p.m. until midnight.

Multiple restaurants are offering New Year's Eve specials, including Dave & Buster's, McFadden's, Calico Jack's Cantina, Saddle Ranch Chop House, Bar Louie, Salt Tacos y Tequila and Whiskey Rose Saloon.

Several of the restaurants are hosting New Year's Eve parties, which will feature champagne and drinks, elaborate dinner spreads and live entertainment. Check websites for ticket prices and additional details.