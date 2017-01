GLENDALE, AZ - A Valley business owner has been arrested after allegedly selling counterfeit goods at his Glendale accessories store.

According to court documents, detectives began investigating Yakuba Touray in November 2016 after receiving reports of suspicious activity at his shop, T and T Accessories.

Detectives purchased name brand wallets and belts from the store, then contacted investigative consultants to examine the goods. The investigators later determined the items to be counterfeit.

Police served search warrants at the store and Touray's home on January 11, finding counterfeit merchandise at both locations.

Investigators located approximately $50,000 worth of counterfeit apparel at the store, court documents stated.

Touray -- a convicted felon, prohibited from being in contact with a firearm -- was found to have a handgun at his store, though he told police the weapon was not his.

Touray is charged with counterfeit violation and prohibited weapon possession.