Bored with riding in Cars? UberCHOPPER is available

GLENDALE, AZ - Tired of exploring the Valley in regular cars? UberCHOPPER is offering customers the chance to take in the area's best sites in a helicopter during Final Four celebrations.

Until Monday night Uber users have the chance to request an UberChopper that will take them over University of Phoenix Stadium, Piestewa Peak, and Camelback Mountain.

Customers must request the chopper between 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. to reserve their seat.

The user who books the chopper will be charged $99 a seat and can reserve up to four seats.

Following your request, Uber will contact you and then send an uberX vehicle to take you to the Glendale Airport where tours begin.

For more information on terms and conditions of UberCHOPPER requests, head to their website.