GILA BEND, AZ - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has released body camera video and surveillance video related to a chase involving a naked suspect that started near Gila Bend on Jan. 5.

Thirty-one-year-old Lisa Luna of Mesa is accused of stealing an MCSO patrol vehicle and leading authorities on a high-speed chase that covered more than 70 miles.

Deputy Francisco Campillo was injured during the incident and was taken to the hospital but has since been released. MCSO confirms Campillo is back on duty.

Luna originally told troopers she was sexually assaulted, but later recanted her story, saying she was high on methamphetamine and spice.

Days later Luna told ABC15 that she was drugged by a former friend, but MCSO says they had not heard that claim from Luna.

MCSO say future court dates have not been set, but Luna is facing multiple charges.