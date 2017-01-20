Community supports Buckeye boy battling cancer

BUCKEYE, AZ - The Buckeye community is rallying behind a boy who is in the fight for his life against cancer.

On Thursday, a benefit was held for Sammy. Piles of clothes, boxes of toys and stacks of furniture — all donated by community members — filled the rooms of Desert Baptist Church.

"I’m just speechless and overwhelmed,” said Kristen Puma, whose son, Sammy, is fighting brain cancer.

Sammy just turned 5 years old while at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Sammy has been hospitalized since October and was diagnosed with medulloblastoma; a rare form of childhood brain cancer. He underwent surgery to remove the tumor and now has difficulties moving and speaking.

But just three days ago, there was a breakthrough.

"Toddler talk, but simple words is such an amazing blessing, and to hear him say ‘mom’ is just incredible,” Puma said.

After three months of not being able to hear his voice, the family is now seeing signs of progress.

"Such a blessing, and you know, [we’re] getting our Sammy back and having his spirit and spunk come through,” Puma said.

With Sammy in his third round of chemotherapy, the family's world has been turned upside down. But they haven't been alone any step of the way.

"We've done meals for them, the police force has been equally as helpful, but we also just wanted to help in any way,” said Michelle Reis, a family friend.

Sammy’s father is an officer with the Phoenix Police Department and an Air Force reservist.

The family has felt the community’s support all along, but right now, they can see it.

"Amazing and know that we could never do this journey without that support," Puma said.

The yard sale continues Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Desert Hills Baptist Church located at 20909 W. Yuma Road in Buckeye.

To follow Sammy’s journey, click here or here if you'd like to donate to his medical costs.