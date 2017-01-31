Buckeye mom Andrea Portillo 'heard voices' before stabbing 5-month-old baby

BUCKEYE, AZ - Police documents are giving more insight into what led to the stabbing death of a baby in Buckeye on Monday.

According to police documents, when officers arrived, a woman identified as the grandmother was at the home holding the baby. He had “multiple stab wounds” and was unresponsive.

Officers began rendering aid to the 5-month-old boy before he was flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the mother and primary suspect, 29-year-old Andrea Portillo, asked the child’s grandmother to come to the home after the incident. The grandmother told police she found Portillo covered in blood along with the injured baby.

Portillo admitted to stabbing the baby, saying she heard voices in her head, was possessed and not in control of her actions. Portillo's 3-year-old daughter also told police she saw “mom cut the baby’s neck”.