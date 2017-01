If you have a fear of needles, United Blood Services is hoping you can take a prick to save lives - especially this month.

That is because donations are dangerously low following the holiday season and January is when the bank uses and needs blood the most.

On Sunday, the organization hosted a blood drive from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., trying to get as many people in the donation chair as possible.

But, Sue Thew with United Blood Services said, this goes beyond this one day.

In fact, this push for donations hits home for Thew. Just a few months ago, a family member required multiple blood transfusions that were made possible by donors like this.

"Those 24 donors that gave their blood to my brother, they gave him a chance," Thew said. "And sometimes all you need is just a chance to live."

Unfortunately, those transfusions were not enough to save her brother, who passed away.

But, that chance is what she is hoping new donors Sunday will give to others in need.

If you need a bribe to make it happen, UBS is giving away a ticket to the Waste Management Phoenix Open for the next few weeks with a blood donation.

You can make an appointment at any of the 6 valley locations by clicking here

