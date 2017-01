TEMPE, AZ - The Tempe Fire Department says two dogs died Monday afternoon in a two story apartment fire.

The fire happened at a complex near Mill Avenue and Baseline Road around 12:15 p.m.

Fire officials say one woman was rescued from the fire by a bystander and is being treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire started on the first floor of the building and spread to the second floor before firefighters got it under control.

It's believed the fire sparked because of an unattended stove, according to officials. However, the investigation is ongoing.

The building was evacuated as a precaution, but no other residents are believed to be injured.

No word yet how many units will be displaced because of the fire.

