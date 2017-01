Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Oren Cohen entered his plea Tuesday. His next scheduled court date is Feb. 15.

The 34-year-old Cohen was indicted last month on charges of kidnapping, burglary and aggravated assault on a minor.

After his arrest, Cohen told Tempe police that he was drinking at a friend's place on Dec. 15 and accidentally went into the wrong apartment after going outside to smoke a cigarette.

The girl's father woke up after hearing the child whimpering and found Cohen holding the pajama-wearing toddler in the home's living room.

He confronted Cohen, who ran away. The child's mother called 911.

