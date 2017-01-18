Tempe High School's mariachi group gifted new 'trajes' uniforms

TEMPE - Mariachi De Tempe, Tempe High School's Mariachi Group, is gearing up for a big performance Wednesday night. They will be playing at the school's governing board swearing-in ceremony in their first set of uniforms just donated last week.

The traditional uniforms are called "trajes." They were donated by a nonprofit, Watermark for Kids, which helps underserved areas and students.

Previously the students tried to match in all black, regular clothing, but their new uniforms make them feel like more of a team.

"I was very excited, because we finally have something that belongs to us," said singer and first violist Jasmine Bermudez.

Mariachi de Tempe has been a group for three years. It's one of the only school Mariachi groups of its kind in the state.