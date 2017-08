TEMPE, AZ - Officers are increasing presence in a Tempe neighborhood after a stranger approached a student on Friday morning.

According to Tempe police, a student was walking towards the bus stop near Ray and Rural roads when a man in a dark blue car offered the student a ride.

The student ignored the man and ran towards other students. A letter was sent out to students and parents of the Kyrene School District advising them of the incident.

The driver is described as a Caucasian male in his 30s. He was wearing glasses and had dark gelled hair. He had no facial hair, piercings or tattoos.

The man was driving a dark blue hatchback car with either two or four doors, police said.

Tempe police are actively following up on the incident, including adding an increased presence in the area even though no crime was committed.

If you have any information regarding this incident or observe something suspicious call Tempe police.