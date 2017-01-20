PD: 911 tapes, body camera footage released after stranger found holding child in Tempe apartment

TEMPE, AZ - Police are releasing the 911 tapes and police body camera footage after a stranger allegedly broke into a Tempe home and was found holding a toddler.

On Dec. 15, police responded to a home near Priest Drive and Warner Road after a woman woke up to her 2-year-old daughter whimpering. When the woman went to investigate, she discovered the child's bedroom door was closed.

According to police, the woman's husband found Oren Cohen, 34, standing in their living room with the little girl.

Cohen was Tased by officers after attempting to flee the apartment complex.

"Do you understand why I Tased you," an officer said to Cohen.

"Yeah, I do," Cohen said. "But you know what? You shouldn't have because I'm not a bad person, man."

Cohen told police that he was invited into the apartment by a "midget."

"There was some midget girl there," Cohen said. "She was like, 'OK, let's go have some fun.'"

Cohen explained to officials that he entered the apartment through an unlocked door. He was discovered shortly after by the residents.

During the 911 call, the mother is frantic.

"Somebody broke into my house," the mother said. "So my husband, like, pretty much pinned him down. And his pants are off and everything."

Cohen accused the father of attempting to attack him.

"They were really trying to f**k with me!" Cohen said. "Like, punch me in the face and s**t and that's why I came out and run away — run away from them."

Cohen allegedly admitted to being intoxicated at the time of the incident. It's still unknown what his intentions were in the home or with the child, but he was at the apartment complex visiting a friend.