Man allegedly admits to touching himself in Arizona State University library

TEMPE, AZ - A man is accused of inappropriately touching himself on Arizona State University’s Tempe campus.

Karim Malik Abdul-Rasheed, 40, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon at Hayden Library after he was seen masturbating in a study room by an employee.

According to a police report, the female employee was walking around the library when she allegedly spotted Abdul-Rasheed in a study room on the third floor with his pants pulled down.

When officers arrived at the building, the woman guided them to the study room where the suspect was seen standing behind a whiteboard, authorities said. When an officer approached Abdul-Rasheed he continued to touch himself until he was told to put his pants on.

The suspect allegedly admitted to officials that he was at Hayden Library for two hours watching pornography on his computer. He also said he knew what he did was wrong.

He’s facing an indecent exposure charge in connection with the incident.