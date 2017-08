TEMPE, AZ - Tempe police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who vandalized multiple cars at a luxury car dealership in Tempe.

The incident happened early Friday morning at Plaza Motors near Scottsdale and McDowell roads.

Plaza Motors told ABC15 that the vandal used a rock to carve his way through luxury cars, including Ferrari's, BMW's and an Aston Martin.

The owner of the dealership said the damage will cost him upwards of $15,000, some cars may not even be able to be sold.

If you have any information on the vandal seen in this surveillance footage, you are asked to call the Tempe Police Department.