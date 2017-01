TEMPE, AZ - Tempe and Mesa fire departments are investigating a blaze at a Tempe home.

Reports came in around 4:30 p.m. on Friday after flames were seen coming from the home's garage near Price and Broadway roads.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire before it spread to nearby homes, however, it caused significant damage to the garage and structure, a fire spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported but fire crews are still investigating the cause of the incident.